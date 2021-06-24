Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

