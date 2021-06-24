Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.