FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Trading Down 0.1%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,049,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

