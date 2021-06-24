Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,492,150 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.57% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,288,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 609,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 179,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,178. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.