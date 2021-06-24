Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,518,429 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of Albemarle worth $1,060,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

ALB stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $165.18. 9,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.94. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

