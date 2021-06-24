Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of PayPal worth $1,387,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.91. 332,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $345.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

