Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.44 Billion Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,498,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,444,941 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of United Parcel Service worth $1,444,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $205.85. 64,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.