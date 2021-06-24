Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Dominion Energy worth $1,581,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 33,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

