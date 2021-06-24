Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.14 Billion Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,626,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,481,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $3,140,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $152.24. 297,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,884,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

