Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,508,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707,304 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.98% of PepsiCo worth $1,910,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.50. 137,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,150. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.