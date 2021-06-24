Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,286,803 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,286,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Target worth $932,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

