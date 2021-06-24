Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 22,946,960 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,946,960 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.70% of ServiceNow worth $1,675,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.29 on Thursday, hitting $557.49. 18,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 733.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

