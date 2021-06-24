Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,406 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.77% of Shopify worth $1,042,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP stock traded up $11.30 on Thursday, reaching $1,511.83. 28,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,215.76. The company has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

