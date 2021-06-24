Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 884,655 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,201,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884,655 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.11% of Duke Energy worth $1,563,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $98.88. 36,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

