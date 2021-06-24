Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $132.49 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $132.49 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 132,385,514 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

