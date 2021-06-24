Frax Share (FXS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and $1.23 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,173.58 or 0.99116106 BTC.

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,092,112 coins and its circulating supply is 14,574,199 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

