Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Down 0.6%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 10,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 20,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.