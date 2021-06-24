Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Reaches $435,011.65

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Freicoin has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $435,011.65 and $85.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

