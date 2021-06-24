FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $7.05 on Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $166,564.84 and $129.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00021169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00602382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00077421 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

