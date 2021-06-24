FUD.finance Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $7.12 or 0.00020695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $168,240.22 and approximately $188.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00600652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00039531 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.