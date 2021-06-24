Fundamenta Trading Down 38% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $312,293.45 and approximately $633,781.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00165976 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,304.47 or 0.99799219 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,974,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,646 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

