Furucombo Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $243,544.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00099998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00164046 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,066.44 or 1.00412143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002952 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.