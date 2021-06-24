FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BP p.l.c. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

BP stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -73.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.