FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

EQX stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

