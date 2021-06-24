FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.78.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.05. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.