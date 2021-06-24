FY2022 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Boosted by Analyst

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.