FY2022 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

