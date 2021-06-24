FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Hits $967,254.81

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $967,254.81 and approximately $336.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 569.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 573,838,068 coins and its circulating supply is 545,884,921 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

