Fyooz Trading Up 33.5% This Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $20,077.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

