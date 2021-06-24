GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Sells $413,782.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GME stock traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.36. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.