Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $112,344.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $112,344.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

