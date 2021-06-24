Gary Vogel Sells 1,343 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 5,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $54.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

