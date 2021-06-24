Gary Vogel Sells 1,343 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 5,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $54.66.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.
EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.