Gas (GAS) Market Cap Reaches $48.86 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Gas has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00013930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $48.86 million and $6.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00162868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,651.36 or 1.00054088 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.