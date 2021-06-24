GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 60,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 635,997 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

