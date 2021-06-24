Gemini Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,886 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,786% compared to the average daily volume of 206 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMTX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 86,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

