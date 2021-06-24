Genaro Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $431,877.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $431,877.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00611117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

