Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 161.04 ($2.10). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 160.60 ($2.10), with a volume of 243,430 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £446.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

