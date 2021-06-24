General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.21 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.