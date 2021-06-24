Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,691 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 37.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Genpact by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after buying an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

