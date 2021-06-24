Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20). 814,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 414,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 613 ($8.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

In other news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

