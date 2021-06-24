Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 241,844 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Snowflake worth $113,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $22,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,248.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 805,693 shares of company stock worth $188,296,270. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $249.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

