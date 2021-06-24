Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 915,525 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of United States Steel worth $112,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 157.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.