Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 94,044 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Formula One Group worth $110,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

