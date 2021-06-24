Geode Capital Management LLC Has $108.69 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of EastGroup Properties worth $108,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.