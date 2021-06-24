Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Bill.com worth $112,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

