Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 85,450 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Royal Gold worth $107,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

