George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$117.10. George Weston shares last traded at C$116.29, with a volume of 282,404 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.4700005 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,612.75.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

