Ghost (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.67

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Ghost has traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $590,754.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00604787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,681,894 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

