Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $86.35 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $86.35 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00017415 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00618471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

