Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.05

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 24671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

