Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.05

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 24671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.